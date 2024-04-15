Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Biden Stops Israel From Counterattack on Iran
Published 16 hours ago

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Biden Stops Israel From Counterattack on Iran


Israel, according to media reports first promised retaliation, in what could have been the start of a large-scale regional war. Yet, soon after a call with President Joe Biden, Israeli prime minister Netanyahu reportedly called off the attack.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.



epoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment caseisreal iran conflict

