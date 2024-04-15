EPOCH TV | Biden Stops Israel From Counterattack on Iran

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Biden Stops Israel From Counterattack on Iran
Israel, according to media reports first promised retaliation, in what could have been the start of a large-scale regional war. Yet, soon after a call with President Joe Biden, Israeli prime minister Netanyahu reportedly called off the attack.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.
🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/JoshLive041524CR_YT
EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3
🔴 Watch ‘Final War’ Only On EpochTV: https://ept.ms/FinalWarCR_YT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.