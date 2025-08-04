© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EU FAILED its people
Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's AfD party, delivers a scathing critique of EU policy:
"Now we have to buy American weapons. That means we’re paying with our TAX money to buy American weapons for a war in Ukraine that none of us want," she said on Patriota podcast.
Adding:
💬 Russia no longer considers itself bound by self-imposed restrictions on the deployment of ground-based medium- and short-range missiles. Moscow states that the conditions for maintaining a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of INF missiles have disappeared - Russian Foreign Ministry.