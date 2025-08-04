BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EU FAILED its people: Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's AfD party
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1299 followers
69 views • 1 day ago

EU FAILED its people

Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's AfD party, delivers a scathing critique of EU policy:

"Now we have to buy American weapons. That means we’re paying with our TAX money to buy American weapons for a war in Ukraine that none of us want," she said on Patriota podcast.

Adding:

💬 Russia no longer considers itself bound by self-imposed restrictions on the deployment of ground-based medium- and short-range missiles. Moscow states that the conditions for maintaining a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of INF missiles have disappeared - Russian Foreign Ministry.

