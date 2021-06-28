Alan Dershowitz and Mike Adams discuss censorship, civil liberties and the cultural cancer of BIGOTRY

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Interviewed by Mike Adams, New York Times bestselling author Alan Dershowitz talked about how people can’t trust Big Tech to have the monopoly of the truth. He cited as an example the vaccine debate featuring him and Robert Kennedy, Jr. He said that Google took down the entire debate because it thought that Kennedy presented medical misinformation.
Dershowitz talked about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which provides immunity from civil liability to online platforms that remove or restrict content from their services. According to Dershowitz, it is supposedly only for platforms that don’t have any substantive censorship.
A lawyer by profession, Dershowitz enumerated old cases concerning censorship that he helped win. He said they were easy because they have the First Amendment on their side. According to Dershowitz, the danger of the new censorship is that those doing the censoring have the First Amendment on their side. He also talked about the dangerous combination of government, big corporations, universities and the media being at the forefront of censorship.
Dershowitz proceeded to talk about Black Lives Matter (BLM). He said the concept needs to be supported, but the BLM organization itself is bigoted.
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