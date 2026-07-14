ALEX JONES FULL SHOW — 7/13/26 w/ Nick Shirley & Mark Lynch

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FULL MONDAY ALEX JONES SHOW: Pentagon Generals Believe Senator Graham Was Killed In Ukraine! PLUS, Trump Vows To Reopen Strait of Hormuz With Force As Israel Calls For Ground Invasion & Even Nukes! America 1st Patriot Mark Lynch Is The Frontrunner To Replace The Now Deceased Lindsey Graham In The US Senate Special Election, And He Lays Out How His Campaign Is Prepared To Bring A True Conservative Republican Back For South Carolina's Voice In DC! FINALLY, Investigative Journalist Nick Shirley Joins Alex Jones In-Studio To Reveal His Next Big Breaking Stories, Discuss His Wildly Successful Campaign To Expose Fraudsters Ripping Off Americans, & Exclusively Announce How He Will Testify Before The Homeland Security Committee On The Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars In Fraud Perpetrated Against US Taxpayers! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 7/13/26