ΧΙΛΗ – ΤΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΤΑΛΛΑΓΜΕΝΩΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΩΝ

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61 views • June 05, 2022
Αφού έγινε η πρώτη χώρα που πρόσθεσε τα νευροδικαιώματα στο Σύνταγμά της, η Χιλή γίνεται τώρα και η πρώτη χώρα στον κόσμο που δεν κάνει διακρίσεις σε βάρος μεταλλαγμένων και γενετικά τροποποιημένων ατόμων μετά την δημοσίευση του νόμου 21.422 στις 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2022.
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ:
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Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ:
https://bit.ly/36BRKCh
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