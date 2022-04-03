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Episode 65 - God Save the Sheep
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110 views • April 03, 2022
Join Jeff, TPR Historian Ronald Boyd and special guest Steve Schoonover, blogger of The Conservative Patriot and TPR contributor to discuss media propaganda and more!
Steve's Blog Page: https://www.usaunitedpatriots.com
TPR Website: https://www.RedBloodedPatriots.com
Ad Links: Fix the World website: https://www.ftwproject.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective
Steve's Blog Page: https://www.usaunitedpatriots.com
TPR Website: https://www.RedBloodedPatriots.com
Ad Links: Fix the World website: https://www.ftwproject.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective
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