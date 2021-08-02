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Ivermectin - The Wonder Drug To Beat Covid-19?
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535 views • August 02, 2021
Reports coming out from Australia.
Ivermectin is an established drug that is being used in parasitic treatments. There are now claims that the drug can successfully treat Covid cases and be effective within 48 hours and the best part is, it only costs 12 cents to produce.
Ivermectin is an established drug that is being used in parasitic treatments. There are now claims that the drug can successfully treat Covid cases and be effective within 48 hours and the best part is, it only costs 12 cents to produce.
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