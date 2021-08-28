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"I Was KΙLLED For This Information" - They Don't Want It Out
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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697 views • August 28, 2021
"I Was KΙLLED For This Information" - They Don't Want It Out
https://youtu.be/HR0lMqnMfO8

Special thanks to speaker: John McAfee


MUST WATCH THIS MESSAGE! | "I Was KΙLLED For This Information" - They Don't Want It Out

SUBSCRIBE @Anonymous Official for more : https://bit.ly/3jdP81m
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John McAfee says nothing is free. John McAfee goes on to say if you believe you can go onto the internet and expect to have privacy is ridiculous. How do you think these companies make money? John McAfee said they make money by knowing what you're searching, where you are, what you're buying, your messages, who you're friends with. This is how they make money. If you want to use these free services, don't expect privacy. It costs millions of dollars to maintain these free services. This is a Motivational and educational video which will give you different perspective about many things, You will listen to incredible advice that is very important. Check it out!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy