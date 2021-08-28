© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I Was KΙLLED For This Information" - They Don't Want It Out
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
697 views • August 28, 2021
"I Was KΙLLED For This Information" - They Don't Want It Out
https://youtu.be/HR0lMqnMfO8
Special thanks to speaker: John McAfee
MUST WATCH THIS MESSAGE! | "I Was KΙLLED For This Information" - They Don't Want It Out
SUBSCRIBE @Anonymous Official for more : https://bit.ly/3jdP81m
Find more : https://bit.ly/3gxgb61
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...
John McAfee says nothing is free. John McAfee goes on to say if you believe you can go onto the internet and expect to have privacy is ridiculous. How do you think these companies make money? John McAfee said they make money by knowing what you're searching, where you are, what you're buying, your messages, who you're friends with. This is how they make money. If you want to use these free services, don't expect privacy. It costs millions of dollars to maintain these free services. This is a Motivational and educational video which will give you different perspective about many things, You will listen to incredible advice that is very important. Check it out!
https://youtu.be/HR0lMqnMfO8
Special thanks to speaker: John McAfee
MUST WATCH THIS MESSAGE! | "I Was KΙLLED For This Information" - They Don't Want It Out
SUBSCRIBE @Anonymous Official for more : https://bit.ly/3jdP81m
Find more : https://bit.ly/3gxgb61
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...
John McAfee says nothing is free. John McAfee goes on to say if you believe you can go onto the internet and expect to have privacy is ridiculous. How do you think these companies make money? John McAfee said they make money by knowing what you're searching, where you are, what you're buying, your messages, who you're friends with. This is how they make money. If you want to use these free services, don't expect privacy. It costs millions of dollars to maintain these free services. This is a Motivational and educational video which will give you different perspective about many things, You will listen to incredible advice that is very important. Check it out!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.