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True Medicine Healer with Dr. Grayson Dart
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42 views • March 18, 2022
Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
Andrew Kaufman M.D. meets with Dr. Grayson Dart, a medical doctor who woke up to full consciousness during his residency and realized that he could not fulfill his calling to be a healer in mainstream medical practice. Dr. Grayson jumped ship and has been working with Dr. Kaufman in his natural healing consultation practice to fine tune his natural healing arts so that he can help build the True Medicine parallel health system.
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True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information.
The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom. Join Today!> https://truemedicinelibrary.com/compare-memberships
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/r1HTBNZqMQ3e/
Andrew Kaufman M.D. meets with Dr. Grayson Dart, a medical doctor who woke up to full consciousness during his residency and realized that he could not fulfill his calling to be a healer in mainstream medical practice. Dr. Grayson jumped ship and has been working with Dr. Kaufman in his natural healing consultation practice to fine tune his natural healing arts so that he can help build the True Medicine parallel health system.
Join Free!
True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information.
The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom. Join Today!> https://truemedicinelibrary.com/compare-memberships
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/r1HTBNZqMQ3e/
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