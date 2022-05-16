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The Pharmaceutical Industry Has Taken Over Medicine in Every Single Way: Dr. Richard Urso
"The pharmaceutical industry has become so powerful. They're very much in control of medicine. Their control [starts at] the education level, it goes into hospitals, and it goes into advertising to the [general] public itself. And so every single level [is controlled by pharma]."
"[We] have to find a way to sort of decentralize that process, separate the ability of the pharmaceutical industry to influence so strongly onto the agencies, and then take away their power at the medical school levels in education."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/restoring-truth-and-integrity-to-medical-science-robert-malone-ryan-cole-and-richard-urso-join-the-highwire-video/