The FOREVER POSTER CHILD of Suicidal Empathy: How the West Falls.
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
362 followers
7 views • Yesterday

Is this the ultimate "Useful Idiot" moment in modern history? 📉 Watch the shocking footage of Walter Masterson—the king of performative virtue signaling—literally being used as a human springboard by an Islamic extremist during a protest. While Masterson chants for "unfettered inclusion," the very person he’s advocating for uses his head as a pommel horse to launch an IED at police and peaceful protestors. But the real insanity isn't the blast—it's what happens next. Instead of a wake-up call, Walter doubles down. He pivots from almost being turned into confetti to mocking the "goat guy" (Jake Lang) for using his horns to protect the flock. It’s a masterclass in suicidal empathy and ideological self-harm. When "Welcome Everyone" meets "Allahu Akbar," the West isn't just sleeping—it's sprinting toward self-erasure. Is the narrative more important than survival? Is a microaggression more dangerous than shrapnel? You decide. #WalterMasterson #JakeLang #WesternDownfall #VirtueSignaling #IdeologicalSubversion #WakeUpWest #BorderCrisis #PoliticsUnfiltered

Keywords
border securitynycopen bordersleftist narrativeimmigration debateculture warpolitical satireironyradical ideologywokenessuseful idiotpolitical commentaryjake langsuicidal empathywalter mastersonperformative virtue signalingwestern downfallprotest failied attacksocial justice failirony of tolerance
