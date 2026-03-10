The FOREVER POSTER CHILD of Suicidal Empathy: How the West Falls.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is this the ultimate "Useful Idiot" moment in modern history? 📉 Watch the shocking footage of Walter Masterson—the king of performative virtue signaling—literally being used as a human springboard by an Islamic extremist during a protest. While Masterson chants for "unfettered inclusion," the very person he’s advocating for uses his head as a pommel horse to launch an IED at police and peaceful protestors. But the real insanity isn't the blast—it's what happens next. Instead of a wake-up call, Walter doubles down. He pivots from almost being turned into confetti to mocking the "goat guy" (Jake Lang) for using his horns to protect the flock. It’s a masterclass in suicidal empathy and ideological self-harm. When "Welcome Everyone" meets "Allahu Akbar," the West isn't just sleeping—it's sprinting toward self-erasure. Is the narrative more important than survival? Is a microaggression more dangerous than shrapnel? You decide. #WalterMasterson #JakeLang #WesternDownfall #VirtueSignaling #IdeologicalSubversion #WakeUpWest #BorderCrisis #PoliticsUnfiltered