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The destruction of Earth continues - 5G IN THE OCEANS!
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163 views • January 24, 2022
The destruction of Earth continues - 5G IN THE OCEANS!
The destruction of earth continues with 5G being installed in all oceans and how this will create loUT, "Internet of Underwater Things", aka SMART OCEANS! - fucking, satanic psychopaths – WE HAVE TO destroy them before they destroy us, our children and all living creatures on this planet.
LINK to article, https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Cell-towers-on-the-ocean-floor.pdf
Link to sign the INTERNATIONAL APPEAL Stop 5Gon earth and in Space
www.5gSpaceAppeal.org
Videos mentioned by Diana are to be found in my playlist
“The evil humans doing this are all of the 'chosen' cult. They are in total control and ownership of the entire planet . By declaring themselves chosen they also declare themselves as enemies to the non-chosen...as it states clearly in the torah. This is the mandate by their evil master who chose Abraham and all of his 'seed' to inherit the earth.
They also created xristardism and islamtardism as 'controlled opposition' to keep the non-chosen males (protectors) weak and passive.” - mrd
“There is no doubt that they are psychopaths. At the AV conference in 2018 I believe, Dr Graham Downing was talking about these issues, 5G, AI, social credit score, UBI etc and he said straight away, he can't see that we can survive this. Dr Downing also said that all these people setting up the system are psychopaths, very dangerous psychopaths and the problem is that they are in power and have influence over key and important institutions in the world. That's the problem. We know that the Beast system is a web and a hierarchical structure which cooperates with one other so their influence is only natural.” - Martina07
Graphene oxide is the black goo, the programmable dark matter, the concoction made in hell. Dr Andreas Noack from Germany was an expert on graphene, both oxide and hydroxide, spoke out against putting it in the injection and said that they are murdering people with it. As a result he was MURDERED as well.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/le2bprTaDwc9/
The destruction of earth continues with 5G being installed in all oceans and how this will create loUT, "Internet of Underwater Things", aka SMART OCEANS! - fucking, satanic psychopaths – WE HAVE TO destroy them before they destroy us, our children and all living creatures on this planet.
LINK to article, https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Cell-towers-on-the-ocean-floor.pdf
Link to sign the INTERNATIONAL APPEAL Stop 5Gon earth and in Space
www.5gSpaceAppeal.org
Videos mentioned by Diana are to be found in my playlist
“The evil humans doing this are all of the 'chosen' cult. They are in total control and ownership of the entire planet . By declaring themselves chosen they also declare themselves as enemies to the non-chosen...as it states clearly in the torah. This is the mandate by their evil master who chose Abraham and all of his 'seed' to inherit the earth.
They also created xristardism and islamtardism as 'controlled opposition' to keep the non-chosen males (protectors) weak and passive.” - mrd
“There is no doubt that they are psychopaths. At the AV conference in 2018 I believe, Dr Graham Downing was talking about these issues, 5G, AI, social credit score, UBI etc and he said straight away, he can't see that we can survive this. Dr Downing also said that all these people setting up the system are psychopaths, very dangerous psychopaths and the problem is that they are in power and have influence over key and important institutions in the world. That's the problem. We know that the Beast system is a web and a hierarchical structure which cooperates with one other so their influence is only natural.” - Martina07
Graphene oxide is the black goo, the programmable dark matter, the concoction made in hell. Dr Andreas Noack from Germany was an expert on graphene, both oxide and hydroxide, spoke out against putting it in the injection and said that they are murdering people with it. As a result he was MURDERED as well.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/le2bprTaDwc9/
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