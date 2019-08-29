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See What Happens When You Add Epsom Salt to Your Plants
Backyard Farming
Backyard Farming
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278 views • August 29, 2019
Epsom-salt is a natural mineral that was first discovered in Epsom, England. People typically use Epsom-salt in the bathroom to relieve aches and pains or internally as a laxative, but it is also a garden additive that expert gardeners swear by. It can help you produce lush, healthy plants, flowers and trees.
Here Are 7-Amazing Reasons to use Epsom-salt in your garden.

1.Make fruit Sweeter.
Epsom-salt, when added to trees, bushes and vines that produce fruit, boosts the chlorophyll inside the plant. When plants have more chlorophyll, they have more energy, when they have more energy, they produce more sugar. More-sugar means sweeter fruit for you to enjoy.

2.Tree stump remover.
Tree stump removal can be costly, but if you don't have the money to get a stump removed, let Epsom-salt come to your rescue. Simply drill few holes into the stump and fill in the holes with Epsom-salt. In weeks, the stump will begin rotting.

3.Epsom-salt increases Nutrient Absorption.
Many commercial fertilizers add magnesium to help plant roots take up vital nutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus, sulfur.) For those using all organic materials to feed their gardens, adding Epsom-salt to soil will improve absorption naturally, eliminating the need for processed chemical-fertilizers.

4.Lush lawn fertilizer.
If your lawn isn't lush and beautiful, it probably needs a little magnesium in its life. To perk-up grass, add 3-pounds of Epsom-salt to every 1,250 square feet of grass and then water your-lawn.

5.Beautiful blooming roses
Ever wonder why your neighbor’s rose bushes are fuller than yours and sport so many more blossoms? It is highly likely that the answer is Epsom-salt. Epsom-salt to rose bushes encourages them to produce larger flowers with darker, deeper colors. To incorporate Epsom-salt to your rose bush's diet, add it at the time of planting and when flowers are in bloom.

6.Keep leaves green
Plants that aren’t getting enough magnesium can be identified by their yellowing leaves. This is because magnesium is an essential component in the production of chlorophyll. Try sprinkling Epsom-salt around your plants to achieve healthier foliage. About 1-tablespoon per 12-inches of height once a month will benefit the plants in your vegetable-garden, as well as any trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses you want to green-up.

And 7. Produce abundant nightshades.
Many people enjoy growing plants from the nightshade family such as peppers, tomatoes, eggplants and potatoes. All nightshades need a lot of magnesium, so that they produce greater yields. Epsom-salt also helps improve the flavor of nightshades. To ensure the nightshades you grow in your home garden are abundant and tasty.
add 1-tablespoon of Epsom-salt to your peppers and tomatoes by sprinkling it around the base of the plant. If you want the salt to dissolve more-quickly, add it to a gallon of water and water the plants with the mixture. You should continue to add the Epsom-salt to your plants every 2-weeks.

Now if you have any better ideas and suggestion of using Epsom-salt in your garden, please share them in the comments below.
Keywords
gardeningplantsvegetablesgardenherbshome gardeningplanting
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