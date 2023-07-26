"Alzheimer's disease is a physician caused disease" The Big Secret 2016 Documentary

You need fats, and Protein, Mental health is linked to your diet. It starts with your stomach
Food lies! Why We Should Be Eating MORE Meat, Not Less (The full story in 15 min)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxW-JKLeu1k&t=409s
#alzheimersdisease, #health, #medicine, #lies, #medical, #carnivore, #depression, #ldl,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.