Tucker on Twitter #8 - Rick Levine aka Admiral Rachel Levine

SIN IS INSANITY.
---------------
Great events are about to unfold that will change the destiny of humanity
The Just Wrath of God will be unloaded upon those nations that have approved abortion, gender ideology, same-sex couple marriages, euthanasia; as well as where injustice and corruption reign, where evil and sin have increased
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/great-events-are-about-to-unfold-that-will-change-the-destiny-of-humanity/
