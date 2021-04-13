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Top 5 Overpriced Guns Not Worth The Money
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1096 views • April 13, 2021
In this list we talk about the top 5 guns that are overpriced compared to it's function, purpose, or competition.
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Here is a link to donate to a local shelter in Ames Iowa that could use your support
My Patreon Account
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5593286
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