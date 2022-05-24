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Predictive Programming In The 2007 Video Game BIOSHOCK
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103 views • May 24, 2022
A game that was ahead of its time. Originally released for the xbox 360 then gradually got released to other platforms. The setting of the game is where you find an underwater city called rapture where splicers dwell, genetically modified humans changed by a substance called adam.
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