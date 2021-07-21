© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frankendemic! Dr. David Martin Intv by Peters
Follow
6
Share
Report
591 views • July 21, 2021
How deep does the rabbit hole go? As Dr. Martin says, you cannot by your soul back. For money and power our servants have failed us. It now falls back on the people, "under God", to repent of our sins of commission and omission, turn from our wicked ways, and unite.
Right to contract has already been legally and lawfully established for all Americans. www.hudok.info
Right to contract has already been legally and lawfully established for all Americans. www.hudok.info
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.