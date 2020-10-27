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Giuliani calls out 'BIG GUY' Biden and his crime family
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77 views • October 27, 2020
Former NYC Mayor, current attorney to President Donald Trump, and evident leader in the investigations into past actions by Joe Biden and son Hunter, Rudy Giuliani, comments exclusively on new evidence he claims to hold against the Bidens, reacts to Joe Biden calling him a 'henchman' of President Trump, and what his next move regarding the investigations will be just days out from Election Day. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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