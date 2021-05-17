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Ο Παγκοσμίου κύρους Καθηγητής Επιδημιολογίας - Μικροβιολογίας Sucharit Bhakdi, στον Focus FM 103.6
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40 views • May 17, 2021
Ο Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, κορυφαίος επιστήμονας, έχει συνεισφέρει στην επιστήμη με σημαντικές ανακαλύψεις και έρευνες για την Ελονοσία και τον Δάγκειο πυρετό. Καθηγητής στο Πανεπιστήμιο Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, έχει διδάξει περισσότερους από 12.000 γιατρούς. Έχει ειδικότητα στην Μικροβιολογία, Ιολογία, Ανοσολογία, Επιδημιολογία – Λοιμωξιολογία και είναι από τους σημαντικότερους επιστήμονες του κλάδου του, διεθνούς αναγνωρισιμότητας.
https://ice.greekstream.net/focusfm
https://ice.greekstream.net/focusfm
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