Why I 100% Support the Lawsuit Against Kanye West for $250M by George Floyd's Family :)

Many people might wonder why a free-speech advocate would support a $250 million lawsuit for Kanye West expressing an opinion, that it was the fentanyl and meth that killed George Floyd rather than the knee to the neck by Derek Chauvin.
Because I would love to see the case relitigated and find out what the truth actually is rather than the corner being coerced by democratic operatives to find a certain result.
