The Threat of an EMP Knock-Out Blow on North America is Real

TruNews has been talking about the real possibility of an EMP on North America for decades. Some of the most fascinating interviews Rick has engaged in during our history have been on this topic. Today, we will share with you two powerful interviews by Rick that are as pertinent today as when they first aired. First, we have a fascinating conversation between Rick Wiles and former U.S. Congressman and scientist Roscoe Bartlett talking about his serious concern that America will be devastated by an EMP attack, and why he built a home in West Virginia that is totally off the grid. Later in the program, Rick is joined Former CIA Director R. James Woolsey and Dr. Peter Vincent Pry join Rick for a chilling and in-depth conversation about the very real threat of an Electromagnetic Pulse attack on North America.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, R. James Woolsey, Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, Roscoe Bartlett. Airdate 02/20/2024





