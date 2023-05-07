https://gettr.com/post/p2ge0qfae88

05/05/2023 【MilesInsight】Brother David: Yvette Wang came to the United States with Mr. Guo in 2015 to participate in the movement against the CCP. At that time, her child was less than two years old. Since then, the CCP has never allowed her to see her child even once. Additionally, she has been battling cancer for many years. However, she has always remained incredibly low-key, working diligently behind the scenes. Therefore, fellow fighters should take her as an example and approach their work with greater humility and patience. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/05/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：王雁平在2015年就跟随郭文贵先生来到美国，参与灭共的行动。那个时候，她的孩子只有不到2岁，中共自那时起就没让她见过她的孩子。王雁平还患有癌症很多年了。尽管这样，她都非常低调，默默在背后做着非常多的事情。所以战友们都应该以她为榜样，更加谦逊、更加耐心地去做事。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





