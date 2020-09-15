© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apocalypse No! A Classic (and Classy!) Presentation on Climate Change
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • September 15, 2020
After over a dozen years, I think this still remains one of the most comprehensive and definitive presentations on climate change. Excellent information with an intelligent Q & A follow-up session deals with most of the issues still discussed today. You will learn why we should not go green "just in case the concerns have some validity."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.