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RealNewsChannel.com
Although Roe V Wade was overturned Abortion is still an issue. Some think this has stopped all Abortions. That is not true. It shifted the laws to the states. and now California Moves to Legalize Killing One Month Old Babies. Susan Swift, Attorney for the Right to Life League, joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the fight against the Abortion Apocalypse legalizing the murder of children after birth.
Must See Full Report: https://www.realnewschannel.com/the-abortion-apocalypse-california-moves-to-legalize-killing-one-month-old-babies/
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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.