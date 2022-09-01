Christians Are Supposed to Follow Jesus and His Teachings

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And when he had found him, he brought him unto Antioch. And it came to pass, that a whole year they aassembled themselves with the church, and taught much people. And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch.
Acts 11:26