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Thinking We're Heading to Dystopia? Watch This! | Russell Brand
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322 views • November 04, 2021
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Covid Fraud: Managing Human Obsolesence
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Video by: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/SDD7M1OWBDg
From the video description:
A robotics firm has unveiled its latest invention: Grace, a humanoid robot nurse that is designed to "revolutionize healthcare".
#robot #nurse #AI #healthcare
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
SEE ME LIVE! Check out my live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter:
http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Related content from our website:
Covid Fraud: Managing Human Obsolesence
https://fnqldcc.com/home/covid-fraud-managing-human-obsolescence/
Video by: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/SDD7M1OWBDg
From the video description:
A robotics firm has unveiled its latest invention: Grace, a humanoid robot nurse that is designed to "revolutionize healthcare".
#robot #nurse #AI #healthcare
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
SEE ME LIVE! Check out my live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter:
http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
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