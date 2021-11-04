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Thinking We're Heading to Dystopia? Watch This! | Russell Brand
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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322 views • November 04, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

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Covid Fraud: Managing Human Obsolesence
https://fnqldcc.com/home/covid-fraud-managing-human-obsolescence/

Video by: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/SDD7M1OWBDg

From the video description:

A robotics firm has unveiled its latest invention: Grace, a humanoid robot nurse that is designed to "revolutionize healthcare".
#robot #nurse #AI #healthcare

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism

Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russell

My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.

SEE ME LIVE! Check out my live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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