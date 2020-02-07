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Put In Work & Make Things Happen: Meeting Michael P (We The People of LiberTEA)
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13 views • February 07, 2020
Coming on strong and burning down the fence, we won't let anything stop us! Helping us all along, Michael P brings some serious HYPE and know-how. We're locked and loaded for the war on our freedom and minds. Come join us as we introduce you all to one of our heavy hitters, you won't be disappointed! Y'all get a load of this and you'll be gearing up to join the fight!
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertea_party/
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast: https://anchor.fm/madliberteaparty
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
NEW MERCH: https://teespring.com/stores/the-mad-libertea-party-store
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertea_party/
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast: https://anchor.fm/madliberteaparty
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
NEW MERCH: https://teespring.com/stores/the-mad-libertea-party-store
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
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