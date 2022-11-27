Nightly News: “Free Speech is Nonsense”

In this weeks Media Malfeasance...
-THIS is all that happens to the News for almost starting WWIII?!
-CBS holds out reporting the truth for TWO YEARS
-AP loses any iota of credibility continuing to cover for the Biden Administration
-CNN allows brazen confession the elites want full control over speech
-WAPO pushes more race division
