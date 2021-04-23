BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

900-mile Long Dragon in Africa Part 1 of 2
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • April 23, 2021
This is from Mudfossil University on Youtube. He said it's free to share. I will update this section over the weekend.

An article dated September 6, 1870 states "...we need not to be disciples of Herron, the French academician (who believed Adam was one hundred and twenty-five feet high, Noah twenty seven feet, Moses twenty feet, and so on down to the era of Christ, when the decrease stopped), to be convinced that the race of aboriginal men who built the large mounds in various parts of the country were of gigantic frame and enormous stature."
Article can be found here:
usgennet.org/usa/ar/county/greene/chickasawbaindina1870.htm (extracted quote is from the last paragraph of the article). In the same article, it discusses the finds on a 300-foot and 30-foot giant.

Original Title of this video: How Tall Were Giants Really
youtube.com/watch?v=0AL2Hk4duas
Keywords
godthe biblethe dragon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

Sterling Ashworth
Alibaba Unveils Qwen Glasses N1, Entering AI Eyewear Market Led by Meta

Alibaba Unveils Qwen Glasses N1, Entering AI Eyewear Market Led by Meta

Edison Reed
Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Zoey Sky
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy