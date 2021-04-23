900-mile Long Dragon in Africa Part 1 of 2

This is from Mudfossil University on Youtube. He said it's free to share. I will update this section over the weekend.



An article dated September 6, 1870 states "...we need not to be disciples of Herron, the French academician (who believed Adam was one hundred and twenty-five feet high, Noah twenty seven feet, Moses twenty feet, and so on down to the era of Christ, when the decrease stopped), to be convinced that the race of aboriginal men who built the large mounds in various parts of the country were of gigantic frame and enormous stature."

Article can be found here:

usgennet.org/usa/ar/county/greene/chickasawbaindina1870.htm (extracted quote is from the last paragraph of the article). In the same article, it discusses the finds on a 300-foot and 30-foot giant.



Original Title of this video: How Tall Were Giants Really

youtube.com/watch?v=0AL2Hk4duas