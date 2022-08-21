Can the Rising Class of New Leaders Steer the US in the Right Direction? | Trailer | Over the Target

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EPOCH TV - Lee Smith Speaks with Joe Kent.
Social unrest. Soaring inflation. High crime rates. Abuse of political power. Loss of faith… America hasn’t faced challenges like this since the 1970s. But Joe Kent isn’t despairing and says you shouldn’t either. He draws his inspiration from family, community, and the country he served in uniform, and means to serve again on Capitol Hill.
The decorated veteran speaks with Lee Smith about his hopes for America in this deeply moving new episode of Over The Target Live
Watch the full episode:
https://ept.ms/OT-OurAmericanFamily