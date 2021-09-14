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Call: You've Got to See the Plot for the New Fortnite Video Game [14.09.2021]
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61 views • September 14, 2021
Fortnite - 10.7M subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/c/fortnite/
Predictive Programming https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols rule the world, not words nor laws.' - Confucius
'The best way to protect yourself & your loved ones from subliminal manipulation is by being aware of how it works' - Dr Steven Jacobson
1,987 Views sep 14, 2021
A Call For FUDGE KITTIES - 20K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rLhD_EEGskY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
You can support this channel by joining the website or becoming a patron below:
www.acallforanuprising.com
Predictive Programming https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols rule the world, not words nor laws.' - Confucius
'The best way to protect yourself & your loved ones from subliminal manipulation is by being aware of how it works' - Dr Steven Jacobson
1,987 Views sep 14, 2021
A Call For FUDGE KITTIES - 20K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rLhD_EEGskY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
You can support this channel by joining the website or becoming a patron below:
www.acallforanuprising.com
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