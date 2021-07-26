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DON'T WATCH THIS VIDEO IF YOU HATE DATA, FACTS, TRUTH! DEPOPULATION A NECCESSARY EVIL?
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461 views • July 26, 2021
DEPOPULATION ISN'T THE ONLY ANSWER! BUT FIGHTING OFF FOOD SHORTAGES AND ONGOING EXTINCTIONS IN ANY LOGICAL WAY WOULD ALSO TAKE THE REMAINING BILLIONS OUT OF THE ELITE'S POCKET BOOKS.
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