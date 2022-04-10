Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - Opened Artillery Fire on Cargo Ship Transmitting the messages "I am 'Maniac', coming for You" - at Seaport - English, 1900 April 9, 2022 - Full Text

Full Text Below:

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



✈️💥During the day, operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and missile troops hit 65 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 4 command and communication hubs, 3 logistics depots, as well as 41 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.



💥Russian air defence means shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle in the air, 2 near Mariupol and Kalininskoe, and 1 Bayraktar TB-2 near Sakhnovschina, Kharkov region.



📊In total, 127 aircfaft and 98 helicopters, 428 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,037 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 229 multiple launch rocket systems, 886 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,941 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.



▫️The Kiev regime has not abandoned its attempts to evacuate the leaders of Azov nationalist regiment and foreign mercenaries from Mariupol. Previous actions to evacuate them by helicopter have failed.



❗️On the evening of April 8, the Kiev regime made another unsuccessful attempt to evacuate the Ukrainian Nazi leaders by sea.



▫️The Ukrainian Apache, a Maltese-flagged dry-cargo ship assigned to the Maltese port of Valetta, was sailing in a caravan of ships from the Gulf of Taganrog to the Kerch Strait in the nighttime.



▫️At 22:38 Moscow time, 30 km southeast of Mariupol, the dry-cargo ship suddenly changed its course and attempted to break through to the Mariupol seaport blocked from the sea by the Black Sea Fleet.



▫️The Ukrainian dry-cargo ship did not respond to Russian border guards' demands to contact them through the international channel and continued heading in the direction of Mariupol port.



▫️Warning artillery firing by two border patrol ships along the vessel's course did not cause the dry cargo ship to change course or slow down.



▫️While heading towards Mariupol port, the ship was engaged in radio communication, transmitting the messages "I am 'Maniac', coming for you". At the same time, signal fires were observed on the shore.



▫️To block the movement of the intruder vessel, from 22.53 to 23.30, the Black Sea Fleet and the border patrol ships opened artillery fire on the Apache dry-cargo ship.



▫️A direct hit caused a fire in the stern of the ship.



▫️The Ukrainian dry-cargo ship then went adrift, the crew got in touch with the border ships with a request to cease fire and confirmed their readiness to comply with all the demands of the Russian sailors.



❗️No crew members on the ship were injured as a result of the firing. The fire was extinguished by the ship's crew themselves.



▫️After being inspected, the Ukrainian Apache and its crew are convoyed to the Yeysk port.