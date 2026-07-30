👣 **What if the footsteps marching through a military cemetery... belonged to no one alive?**





For years, soldiers have shared the same warning: if you hear voices after midnight, don't answer. But when one young guard ignored the rumors, he witnessed something that no official report could explain.





🎧 **Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description and uncover the terrifying mystery behind *The Graveyard March*.**





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2eYQUj9K1aVv3dOiP8swxn?si=6d8ebe6408914557





#militaryghoststories

#paranormal

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#horrorpodcast

#MilitaryMystery