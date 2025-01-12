7 Christians have a license to sin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 7th of 10 false doctrines that are preventing the greatest revival in 2000 years
The scriptures are clear..
Hebrews 10:26 For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins...
1 John 3:8 He that committeth sin is of the devil