Restraint “procedures” are the most visible evidence of the barbaric practices that psychiatrists choose to call therapy or treatment.And as these examples clearly show, such psychiatric brutality does not soften, as human compassion would deem appropriate, even for the sake of youth.“Assault” is by definition an attempt or apparent attempt to inflict injury upon another by using unlawful force, along with the ability to injure that person.“Battery” is defined as any unlawful beating or other wrongful physical violence or constraint inflicted on a human being without his consent.Psychiatric restraint procedures, and all other psychiatric procedures for that matter, qualify as “assault and battery” in every respect except one; they are lawful.Psychiatry has placed itself above the law, from where it can assault and batter its unfortunate victims with a complete lack of accountability, all in the name of “treatment.”The result is: 195 000 incidents of forcible and deadly restraints.Your help is needed as part of the international movement to end abusive and coercive practices committed daily under the guise of mental health.Such abuses include forced psychiatric treatment and torture of political dissidents, involuntary commitment, electroshock of the elderly and the widespread psychiatric drugging of children and adults with dangerous psychotropic drugs.Your contributions go toward helping CCHR investigate and expose the information being kept from the public about the true dangers of these drugs and harmful treatments so that international reforms can be achieved to safeguard people from harm.