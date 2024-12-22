BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia Advances in Ukraine, Pivots to Libya as US Poised to Continue Global Aggression into 2025
165 views • 4 months ago

Update on the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria for December 21-22, 2024…

- As Russian forces continue advancing across Ukraine, they appear to be pivoting from bases in Syria to Libya;

- Russia’s position in Ukraine has overstretched it regarding Syria, but appears to have a better position in Libya;

- Ukraine’s recent assassination of a Russian general in Moscow is part of a practice of assassinating military and political leaders as well as journalists for over a decade without any positive effect;

- Ukraine’s intelligence agencies have been admittedly built up and overseen by the US Central Intelligence Agency since 2014 meaning the US is culpable for all actions carried out by these agencies;

- The true capabilities of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile are coming to light as images from the targeted industrial plant emerge;

- President Putin’s marathon Q&A session (4 hours+) reveals Russia seeks a permanent end to the conflict in Ukraine, not a freeze as the Biden and now the incoming Trump administration appear to be attempting to propose;

- The incoming Trump administration has been filled with cabinet members representing continuity of agenda, meaning that US aggression worldwide will continue well into 2025;

References:

Russian-Ukraine-NATO War

Amerikanets - Yuzhmash and Oreshnik Demystified (Dec. 19, 2024):

https://www.amerikanets.com/p/yuzhmash-and-oreshnik-demystified

BBC - General's assassination pierces Moscow's air of normality (Dec. 18, 2024):

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/czjdmgnj242o

NYT - The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin (Feb. 2024):

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/25/world/europe/cia-ukraine-intelligence-russia-war.html

France 24 - Ukraine shows fragments of new Russian missile after 'Oreshnik' strike (Nov. 24, 2024):

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20241124-ukraine-shows-fragments-of-new-russian-missile-after-oreshnik-strike


Russian Forces Shifting from Syria to Libya

The Times - Russian forces seek refuge in Libya after Syria pullout (Dec. 19, 2024):

https://www.thetimes.com/world/russia-ukraine-war/article/russian-forces-seek-refuge-in-libya-after-syria-pullout-r3d93vff9

NYT - Its Syrian Bases in Doubt, Russia Sends Cargo Flights to Libya (Dec. 19, 2024):

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/19/world/middleeast/russia-flights-libya-syria.html

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? (2009):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf


Trump and Continuity of Agenda

FT - Trump wants 5% Nato defence spending target, Europe told (December 21, 2024):

https://www.ft.com/content/35f490c5-3abb-4ac9-8fa3-65e804dd158f


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

