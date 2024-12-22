Russia Advances in Ukraine, Pivots to Libya as US Poised to Continue Global Aggression into 2025

Update on the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria for December 21-22, 2024…

- As Russian forces continue advancing across Ukraine, they appear to be pivoting from bases in Syria to Libya;

- Russia’s position in Ukraine has overstretched it regarding Syria, but appears to have a better position in Libya;

- Ukraine’s recent assassination of a Russian general in Moscow is part of a practice of assassinating military and political leaders as well as journalists for over a decade without any positive effect;

- Ukraine’s intelligence agencies have been admittedly built up and overseen by the US Central Intelligence Agency since 2014 meaning the US is culpable for all actions carried out by these agencies;

- The true capabilities of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile are coming to light as images from the targeted industrial plant emerge;

- President Putin’s marathon Q&A session (4 hours+) reveals Russia seeks a permanent end to the conflict in Ukraine, not a freeze as the Biden and now the incoming Trump administration appear to be attempting to propose;

- The incoming Trump administration has been filled with cabinet members representing continuity of agenda, meaning that US aggression worldwide will continue well into 2025;

