Russia Advances in Ukraine, Pivots to Libya as US Poised to Continue Global Aggression into 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Update on the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria for December 21-22, 2024…
- As Russian forces continue advancing across Ukraine, they appear to be pivoting from bases in Syria to Libya;
- Russia’s position in Ukraine has overstretched it regarding Syria, but appears to have a better position in Libya;
- Ukraine’s recent assassination of a Russian general in Moscow is part of a practice of assassinating military and political leaders as well as journalists for over a decade without any positive effect;
- Ukraine’s intelligence agencies have been admittedly built up and overseen by the US Central Intelligence Agency since 2014 meaning the US is culpable for all actions carried out by these agencies;
- The true capabilities of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile are coming to light as images from the targeted industrial plant emerge;
- President Putin’s marathon Q&A session (4 hours+) reveals Russia seeks a permanent end to the conflict in Ukraine, not a freeze as the Biden and now the incoming Trump administration appear to be attempting to propose;
- The incoming Trump administration has been filled with cabinet members representing continuity of agenda, meaning that US aggression worldwide will continue well into 2025;
References:
Russian-Ukraine-NATO War
Amerikanets - Yuzhmash and Oreshnik Demystified (Dec. 19, 2024):
https://www.amerikanets.com/p/yuzhmash-and-oreshnik-demystified
BBC - General's assassination pierces Moscow's air of normality (Dec. 18, 2024):
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/czjdmgnj242o
NYT - The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin (Feb. 2024):
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/25/world/europe/cia-ukraine-intelligence-russia-war.html
France 24 - Ukraine shows fragments of new Russian missile after 'Oreshnik' strike (Nov. 24, 2024):
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20241124-ukraine-shows-fragments-of-new-russian-missile-after-oreshnik-strike
Russian Forces Shifting from Syria to Libya
The Times - Russian forces seek refuge in Libya after Syria pullout (Dec. 19, 2024):
https://www.thetimes.com/world/russia-ukraine-war/article/russian-forces-seek-refuge-in-libya-after-syria-pullout-r3d93vff9
NYT - Its Syrian Bases in Doubt, Russia Sends Cargo Flights to Libya (Dec. 19, 2024):
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/19/world/middleeast/russia-flights-libya-syria.html
Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? (2009):
https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf
Trump and Continuity of Agenda
FT - Trump wants 5% Nato defence spending target, Europe told (December 21, 2024):
https://www.ft.com/content/35f490c5-3abb-4ac9-8fa3-65e804dd158f
Where to Find Brian's Work:
Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic
Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863
Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004
ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/
Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe
Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic
VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/