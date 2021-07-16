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RIOTS IN FRANCE: Police clash with protesters against controversial security bill
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170 views • July 16, 2021
RIOTS IN FRANCE: Police clash with protesters against controversial security bill
About 133,000 people took part in protests against the controversial security bill in France on Saturday, including 46,000 in Paris, according to reports.
Violent clashes reportedly erupted near the end of the route on bastille square. Protesters threw projectiles at the police, put up barricades, smashed windows and lit fires, while law enforcement forces used tear gas and a water cannon.
CHECK OUT THESE *SITES* EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/. .......................................................
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
About 133,000 people took part in protests against the controversial security bill in France on Saturday, including 46,000 in Paris, according to reports.
Violent clashes reportedly erupted near the end of the route on bastille square. Protesters threw projectiles at the police, put up barricades, smashed windows and lit fires, while law enforcement forces used tear gas and a water cannon.
CHECK OUT THESE *SITES* EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/. .......................................................
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
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