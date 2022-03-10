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The LAST Scene of SCHINDLER"S LIST, Is the ONLY Way To CONVEY What I AM Dealing With Right Now
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23 views • March 10, 2022
https://youtu.be/VggxQHoEZw8
Here we are at the End and ALL I can Think of is HOW do I continue to Help Save Others...... The Emotional Distress is Completely Overwhelming .. . GOD HAVE MERCY On This Fallen World... He Had Mercy and the Time of Vengeance is NOW ... Draw Close to God and He will Draw near to you...
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGDLwOeMf_c
Here we are at the End and ALL I can Think of is HOW do I continue to Help Save Others...... The Emotional Distress is Completely Overwhelming .. . GOD HAVE MERCY On This Fallen World... He Had Mercy and the Time of Vengeance is NOW ... Draw Close to God and He will Draw near to you...
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGDLwOeMf_c
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