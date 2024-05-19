Christians Must Obey Yahweh's Law Pt 15

Yahshua's words are a Stone of Stumbling to Protestants today.
Isaiah 8:14-15 "He will be a sanctuary; but for the two houses of Israel, He will be a stone to stumble over and a rock to trip over, and a trap and a snare to the inhabitants of Jerusalem. Many will stumble over these; they will fall and be broken; they will be snared and captured."
There are those who obey the Law like the Orthodox Jews, but do not accept Yahshua as Messiah. And Christians who accept Yahshua as Messiah but do not obey the Law.
