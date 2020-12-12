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2020-12-12 Dr Sam Bailey - What Is A Covid19 Case?
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10 views • February 23, 2021
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Dr Sam starts from scratch and explains what is a Covid-19 case and unravels the web.
Please support her channel: https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
References:
* Dorland’s Pocket Medical Dictionary 24th edition
* Case definition: https://sphweb.bumc.bu.edu/otlt/MPH-Modules/PH/Outbreak/Outbreak4.html
* WHO Coronavirus disease Q&A: https://web.archive.org/web/20201128175752/https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/q-a-detail/coronavirus-disease-covid-19
* COVID‐19 diagnosis and management: a comprehensive review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7267177/
* Cochrane review - Signs and symptoms of Covid-19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665/full?highlightAbstract=covid%7Cdiagnos%7C19%7Cdiagnosis%7Cdiagnosi%7Cdiagnoses
* WHO Case definition of Covid-19: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-Surveillance_Case_Definition-2020.2
* NY Times article: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
* Clinical Infectious Diseases - Ct greater than 24 low infectivity: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/71/10/2663/5842165
* Corman-Drosten PCR paper: https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
* Corman-Drosten paper retraction request letter: https://cormandrostenreview.com/retraction-request-letter-to-eurosurveillance-editorial-board/
* Dr Simon Thorley: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/profile/s-thornley , Covid Plan B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7mXnWFHi_hdnOIhTIPxBtw
* BMJ - Overdiagnosis: https://ebm.bmj.com/content/23/1/1
* Covid tests not fit for purpose: https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507937-covid-pcr-test-fail/
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
"
Dr Sam starts from scratch and explains what is a Covid-19 case and unravels the web.
Please support her channel: https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
References:
* Dorland’s Pocket Medical Dictionary 24th edition
* Case definition: https://sphweb.bumc.bu.edu/otlt/MPH-Modules/PH/Outbreak/Outbreak4.html
* WHO Coronavirus disease Q&A: https://web.archive.org/web/20201128175752/https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/q-a-detail/coronavirus-disease-covid-19
* COVID‐19 diagnosis and management: a comprehensive review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7267177/
* Cochrane review - Signs and symptoms of Covid-19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665/full?highlightAbstract=covid%7Cdiagnos%7C19%7Cdiagnosis%7Cdiagnosi%7Cdiagnoses
* WHO Case definition of Covid-19: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-Surveillance_Case_Definition-2020.2
* NY Times article: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
* Clinical Infectious Diseases - Ct greater than 24 low infectivity: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/71/10/2663/5842165
* Corman-Drosten PCR paper: https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
* Corman-Drosten paper retraction request letter: https://cormandrostenreview.com/retraction-request-letter-to-eurosurveillance-editorial-board/
* Dr Simon Thorley: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/profile/s-thornley , Covid Plan B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7mXnWFHi_hdnOIhTIPxBtw
* BMJ - Overdiagnosis: https://ebm.bmj.com/content/23/1/1
* Covid tests not fit for purpose: https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507937-covid-pcr-test-fail/
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
"
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