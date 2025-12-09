BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The SURPRISING Link Between Anti-Parasitic Drugs & Cancer | Dr. Paul Anderson Explains
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
705 followers
126 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yI8D10GpowM&t=31s

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@DrA-Online


The SURPRISING Link Between IVERMECTIN & Cancer | Dr. Paul Anderson Explains


This video explores the reasons behind the discussion of ivermectin in cancer treatment, despite being known as an antiparasitic drug. Dr. A explains how ivermectin may function as an immunomodulator and discusses its potential benefits and limitations in oncology. Discover the concept of drug repurposing and its application in cancer therapy.


____________________________


CHAPTERS


00:00 Introduction

00:18 – Ivermectin as an Anti-Parasitic with Extra Benefits

00:34 – Repurposed Drugs: Anti-Parasitics in Cancer

00:47 – Immunomodulation and Cancer Treatment

01:19 – Common Questions About Ivermectin's Use in Cancer

01:32 – Slowing Cancer Growth and Metastasis

02:02 – Boosting Apoptosis: The Cell’s Self-Destruct Switch

02:36 – Modulating Immune Signaling in Cancer

03:41 – Targeting Tumor Stem Cells with Ivermectin

04:24 – Overcoming Cancer’s Multidrug Resistance

05:07 – Enhancing Drug Sensitivity with Ivermectin

05:19 – Ivermectin and the Tumor Microenvironment

06:04 – Preventing Angiogenesis and Cancer Spread

06:32 – Making the Tumor Environment More Treatable

07:16 – Has Ivermectin Been Used for Cancer Long-Term?

07:44 – A Long History of Ivermectin in Cancer Support


Keywords
alternative cancer treatmentfenbendazole cancerivermectin canceralbendazole cancermebendazole cancerwhat causes cancercancer detoxthe surprising link between anti-parasitic drugs and cancer dr paul anderson explainsanti parasitic drugs and canceranti parasitic meds and canceranti cancer drugsthe link between parasites and cancerparasite cause cancer
