Son of former US Senator & Secretary of Navy reveals a lifetime of UFO Secrets

John Warner IV is the son of former US Senator John Warner III who was also Secretary of the Navy during the Gerald Ford Administration. His mother was Catherine Mellon whose grandfather was the famed banker and philanthropist, Andrew Mellon. John Warner spent a lot of time traveling with his father and got to meet many VIPs and see many things that gives him special insights into the truth about UFOs, extraterrestrial life and secret space programs.
In his first Exopolitics Today interview, Warner discusses his unique background and shared his insights UFOs, reverse engineered extraterrestrial spacecraft, the US Navy’s secret space program, President Kennedy’s knowledge of classified UFO projects, manufactured alien threats, different groups of extraterrestrials historically involved in human affairs.
John Warner’s website is: https://www.johnwwarnerivauthor.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.