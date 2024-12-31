Meet Fawzi from Gaza, Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There was a pause in the bømbing and we were able to reconnect.
The dust and chemicals from the Israeli bømbing is wrecking people’s lungs. He needs respiratory medicine.
AND *WE* NEED TO STOP THE BØMBS‼️Which are mostly made in the USA‼️
💹Fawzi’s fundraiser: http://spot.fund/ml69d6sc
Music is Rajieen, find the full video on YouTube
#Free🇵🇸
#LetGazaLive