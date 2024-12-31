Meet Fawzi from Gaza, Palestine

There was a pause in the bømbing and we were able to reconnect.





The dust and chemicals from the Israeli bømbing is wrecking people’s lungs. He needs respiratory medicine.





AND *WE* NEED TO STOP THE BØMBS‼️Which are mostly made in the USA‼️





💹Fawzi’s fundraiser: http://spot.fund/ml69d6sc





Music is Rajieen, find the full video on YouTube





#Free🇵🇸

#LetGazaLive