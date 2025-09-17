© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MTG Exposes the Weather Modification Act — Now we know they’ve been doing it for decades as a multi-billion-dollar industry funded by taxpayer dollars
- Government views geoengineering as essential to save humanity, yet risks remain unquantified and totally fabricated.
- Cloud seeding with silver iodide boosts precipitation by 0% to 20%, per GAO, but exact amounts, landing spots, and FLOOD RISKS cannot be controlled
- Americans received no input on these programs, violating consent principles.
- She highlights Geoengineering firm ‘Make Sunsets’ launches balloons to inject stratospheric aerosols for sunlight reflection, claiming it prevents tens of millions of deaths and 20% species extinction.
—— the Firm's aerosols stay in the atmosphere 6 months to 3 years and operate under the Weather Modification Act without explicit regulation.
