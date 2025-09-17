MTG Exposes the Weather Modification Act — Now we know they’ve been doing it for decades as a multi-billion-dollar industry funded by taxpayer dollars





- Government views geoengineering as essential to save humanity, yet risks remain unquantified and totally fabricated.





- Cloud seeding with silver iodide boosts precipitation by 0% to 20%, per GAO, but exact amounts, landing spots, and FLOOD RISKS cannot be controlled





- Americans received no input on these programs, violating consent principles.





- She highlights Geoengineering firm ‘Make Sunsets’ launches balloons to inject stratospheric aerosols for sunlight reflection, claiming it prevents tens of millions of deaths and 20% species extinction.

—— the Firm's aerosols stay in the atmosphere 6 months to 3 years and operate under the Weather Modification Act without explicit regulation.





https://rumble.com/v6z1d30-mtg-exposes-the-weather-modification-act.html