BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MTG Exposes the Weather Modification Act — Now we know they’ve been doing it for decades as a multi-billion-dollar industry funded by taxpayer dollars
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
285 views • 1 day ago

MTG Exposes the Weather Modification Act — Now we know they’ve been doing it for decades as a multi-billion-dollar industry funded by taxpayer dollars


- Government views geoengineering as essential to save humanity, yet risks remain unquantified and totally fabricated.


- Cloud seeding with silver iodide boosts precipitation by 0% to 20%, per GAO, but exact amounts, landing spots, and FLOOD RISKS cannot be controlled


- Americans received no input on these programs, violating consent principles.


- She highlights Geoengineering firm ‘Make Sunsets’ launches balloons to inject stratospheric aerosols for sunlight reflection, claiming it prevents tens of millions of deaths and 20% species extinction.

—— the Firm's aerosols stay in the atmosphere 6 months to 3 years and operate under the Weather Modification Act without explicit regulation.


https://rumble.com/v6z1d30-mtg-exposes-the-weather-modification-act.html

Keywords
mtgexposes the weather modification actnow we know theyve been doing it for decades as a multi-billion-dollar industryfunded by taxpayer dollars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy