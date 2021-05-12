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CENSORED: Tucker Carlson Reports Anthony Fauci Let The Coronavirus Pandemic Happen
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440 views • May 12, 2021
Watch the Tucker Carlson segment from May 10th that is only available on Banned.Video because Fox News refuses to post it on YouTube for fear of being penalized. Usually, Fox News posts Tucker's entire show, including the opening monologue, however, when he called out Anthony Fauci for letting the coronavirus pandemic happen, they decided not to post it. Infowars is filling in for their failure as a public service announcement.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e
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