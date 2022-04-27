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VN Project Veritas Leaked Audio, Musk Twitter & Panic, Mass Deactivations, Truth Social #1 4.27
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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141 views • April 27, 2022
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Featured Content:

Elon Musk Called Twitter’s Banning of NY Post’s Reporting of Hunter Biden’s Laptop “Obviously Incredibly Inappropriate” – It Was When Twitter Banned TGP Too
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/27/elon-musk-called-twitters-banning-of-ny-posts-reporting-of-hunter-bidens-laptop-obviously-incredibly-inappropriate-it-was-when-twitter-banned-tgp/

Truth Social Is Top Free App, with Twitter Second on IOS Apps Store
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/27/truth-social-is-top-free-app-with-twitter-second-on-ios-apps-store/

Will Elon Musk Keep Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s Executive Who Led the Company’s Censoring and Banning of Patriotic Americans?
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/27/will-elon-musk-keep-vijaya-gadde-twitters-executive-who-led-the-companys-censoring-and-banning-of-patriotic-americans/

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TWITTER DEVELOPERS BLOCKED To Prevent Sabotage After Leftist Employees Panic Over Purchase of Highly Censored Platform By Free Speech Advocate Elon Musk
https://100percentfedup.com/twitter-developers-blocked-to-prevent-sabotage-after-leftist-employees-panic-over-purchase-of-highly-censored-platform-by-free-speech-advocate-elon-musk/

President Trump Shares Powerful Letter To Congress From 58-Yr-Old former Democrat: “Many of us, more than 73 million, do not believe this was a free and fair election”
https://100percentfedup.com/president-trump-shares-powerful-letter-to-congress-from-58-yr-old-former-democrat-many-of-us-more-than-73-million-do-not-believe-this-was-a-free-and-fair-election/

Project Veritas Leaks Audio of Twitter's All-Hands Meeting Following Musk Takeover
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/04/27/project-veritas-leaks-audio-of-twitters-all-hands-meeting-following-musk-takeover/

Twitter Cmo Claims Project Veritas Audio Leaked from Company Meeting Was 'edited and Misrepresented'
https://thepostmillennial.com/twitter-cmo-claims-project-veritas-audio-leaked-from-company-meeting-was-edited-and-misrepresented

Rapid

Study finds MICROPLASTIC fibers from FACE MASKS lodged in human lungs
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-26-face-masks-microplastics-found-in-human-lungs.html

Biden’s Harsh Dismissal of Kamala During Negotiations Left Gop Senators ‘taken Aback’: New Book
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/27/bidens-harsh-dismissal-of-kamala-during-negotiations-left-gop-senators-taken-aback-new-book/

Shadowy Soros-Funded Group Working with Biden Admin to Reverse Trump Policies: Report
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/shadowy-soros-funded-group-working-biden-admin-reverse-trump-policies-report

Twitter says mass deactivations after Musk deal largely ‘organic’
https://sports.yahoo.com/twitter-says-mass-deactivations-musk-060535491.html

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