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VN Project Veritas Leaked Audio, Musk Twitter & Panic, Mass Deactivations, Truth Social #1 4.27
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141 views • April 27, 2022
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• https://donorbox.org/stillness-in-the-storm-fundraiser
PROMOTION (Get now while supplies last!)
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+ The most powerful brain, heart, and overall health supplement known to man.
+ “More important than DNA itself”, says key researcher.
+ BUY NOW, Limited Supplies
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Elon Musk Called Twitter’s Banning of NY Post’s Reporting of Hunter Biden’s Laptop “Obviously Incredibly Inappropriate” – It Was When Twitter Banned TGP Too
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Shadowy Soros-Funded Group Working with Biden Admin to Reverse Trump Policies: Report
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