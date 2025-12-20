Monopoly 101: Palantir's Peter Thiel spills the beans on his business strategy - 2014 flashback

Monopoly 101: Peter Thiel spills the beans on his business strategy

🗣 “If you’re a founder or entrepreneur, what you want to aim for is monopoly. You want to build a company that is one of a kind, and that is so far differentiated from the competition that it’s not even competing,” the venture capitalist and Palantir founder said in a 2014 talk.

💬 “The conventional wisdom is that capitalism and competition are somehow synonyms. I believe they’re antonyms. A capitalist is someone who’s in the business of accumulating capital. A world of perfect competition is a world where all the profits are competed away,” Thiel explained.

The reason for the confusion comes from monopoly holders’ intellectual obfuscation, Theil says. “They pretend not to have monopolies…And the people who don’t have monopolies pretend to have something unique about their business, because otherwise nobody would invest or give them any money.”

Thiel’s “unique” contribution? Palantir, a CIA-started privatized intelligence agency for mass surveillance and policing, and intelligence and AI targeting applications for the military. But hey, at least it’s not another one of his lectures on the antichrist.