Quo Vadis





Dec 29, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for December 27, 2022.





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:





I COME TO YOU TO BLESS YOU AND BRING YOU MY MATERNAL LOVE.





Faith is essential, My children, that they may remain in union with My Divine Son.





The spiritualized human creature will be prepared to stay in the midst of everything it will be fulfilled.





I SPEAK TO THEM IN HUMAN TIME.





Prepare your children, be more spiritual, it is urgent.





Prepare your children with whatever you have.





Don't wait to get ready, do it right now.





THE MOMENT OF DARKNESS COMES and My children by staying in Faith and being fraternal with each other will be able to help each other.





Beloved children of My Divine Son, the war continues on Earth with greater force, carrying famine, which will become widespread without stopping.





My little children, in the constant calls for them to prepare, the Father's House has been insistent for them to look at the signs of the times that announced what is going to be transformed into the sad reality for humanity.





Be far-sighted: the cold will supplant the heat and the heat will supplant the cold.





Stay on alert, tensions between countries will become wars between countries.





Humanity will remain in constant anxiety.





Darkness will reach several countries in the middle of the war.





Pray my children, pray for all humanity.





Pray my children, pray for India, your people suffer.





Pray my children, pray, don't wait, take care of children.





Pray my children, pray that the Faith will grow as soon as events progress.





Pray my children, pray, the earthquakes continue on a larger scale.





My children:





AS A MOTHER, I ANTICIPATE THEM TO STRENGTHEN THE FAITH TOWARDS THE MOST HOLY TRINITY SO THAT THEY MAY REMAIN SILENT, MEDITATE AND BE CREATURES WHERE MY SON'S LOVE PREVAILS SO THAT THEY DO NOT DAMAGE THE NEIGHBOR.





Beloved children, facing your own sins will be strong.





Do not increase it by sinning against your neighbor.





My Divine Son suffers the weight of evil acting and human action.





Be fraternal, help each other, respect each other and pray that they do not fall into sin.





Be creatures of peace and use your tongue to worship the Holy Trinity. As good creatures worship My Son "in spirit and truth" (John 4:23-24)





Love your brothers like My Son and I love you.





Don't be afraid, "Am I not here? I'm your Mother," I protect you.





Momma, Maria





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA:





Brothers and Sisters:





Before the Blessed Word of Our Most Holy Mother, we look at ourselves in a very serious and heartbreaking scenario.





The advance of time leads to looking at the proximity of so many events that can happen with the speed of lightning.





The root of so much spiritual detente in the human creature is precisely the detachment to the Most Holy Trinity, indifference to the Sacred, heartbreak for others and the desire to be more than the brother.





We have to work to be more of God, to reinforce ourselves and to get to know Our Lord Jesus Christ better to love him more.





Let's not deny what has been anticipated in previous Messages, which may have been read lightly.





Brothers, it is not the time to live in the "maybe", but it is the time of preparation before the harvest.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBdwD-LwfyM



